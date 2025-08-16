Police arrest man with N25.9m cash for 'vote-buying' in Kaduna by-election

The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested a man with over ₦25.9 million suspected to be set aside for vote-buying during Saturday’s by-election in the state.

Police spokesperson Mansir Hassan said the suspect, identified as Shehu Aliyu Patangi, was picked up around 3:30 a.m. at a hotel along Turunku Road in Kaduna metropolis.

The operation, carried out with the Department of State Services (DSS), led to the recovery of ₦25,963,000 in cash. Hassan said preliminary findings showed the money was meant to induce voters, adding that Patangi confessed during interrogation.

Commissioner of Police Rabiu Muhammad praised the DSS for its support and warned that anyone caught attempting to disrupt the electoral process would face the law.

Today’s polls are taking place across 16 constituencies in 12 states to fill vacant seats in the Senate, House of Representatives and State Assemblies.

The breakdown:

Senate (2 seats): Anambra South; Edo Central

House of Reps (5 seats): Ovia SW/SE (Edo), Babura/Garki (Jigawa), Chikun/Kajuru (Kaduna), Ikenne/Shagamu/Remo North (Ogun), Ibadan North (Oyo)

State Assemblies (9 seats): Ganye (Adamawa), Onitsha North I (Anambra), Dekina/Okura (Kogi), Zaria Kewaye & Basawa (Kaduna), Bagwai/Shanono (Kano), Mariga (Niger), Karim Lamido I (Taraba), Kaura Namoda South (Zamfara)

INEC explained that two other constituencies, Khana II in Rivers State and Talata Mafara South in Zamfara State, will not hold elections due to security and legal issues, respectively.

The commission had earlier assured Nigerians that it was fully prepared for the exercise, with the deployment of personnel and election materials to all affected polling units.

