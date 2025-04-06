Correctional Service denies ‘illegal detention’ of Patience Jonathan’s ex aides

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Bayelsa State Command, has debunked reports alleging the unlawful detention of 15 former domestic staff of Dame Patience Jonathan, wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

In a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASC I G.T. Isari, the NCoS dismissed social media claims that the individuals had been detained without trial since 2019 for allegedly stealing valuables belonging to the former First Lady.

“These statements are unfounded and are being spread to tarnish the image of the Nigerian Correctional Service,” the statement read.

Contrary to the viral reports, the command said the suspects were lawfully remanded by the Bayelsa State High Court 1 and have been consistently appearing in court. The inmates were reportedly present at court sittings on March 10 and 11, as well as April 3, 2025. Their next hearing is set for April 17.

“The said inmates have been treated fairly and humanely while in custody, and their fundamental human rights are respected,” Isari added.

The NCoS also refuted claims of a secret meeting between Dame Patience Jonathan and correctional officials, calling the reports “fabricated” and intended to stir public unrest.

It emphasised that no individual is held in custody without a valid court-issued remand warrant and maintained that legal procedures were strictly followed in this case.

“The Medium Security Custodial Centre in Okaka remains one of the most peaceful facilities in the country,” the statement said.

Under the Acting Controller General of NCoS, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, the agency reaffirmed its commitment to lawful detention, inmate welfare, and ongoing reform.