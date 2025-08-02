I regret coming back to Nigeria - 92-yr-old man laments son's death in Police custody

Festus Arhagba, a 92-year-old returnee from abroad, has accused the Nigerian police of causing the death of his son, Kingsley, while in custody at the Ajeromi Police Division, Lagos.



Speaking from his Lagos residence, Arhagba said he relocated to Nigeria after years overseas, only to be met with tragedy. “I was employed directly from abroad to return here. I regret coming back,” he said.

His ordeal began on June 26, when officers from the IGP Intelligence Response Team arrested his younger son, Kenneth, over a property dispute. For days, the family did not know Kenneth’s whereabouts until they were told to bring food to the Ajeromi station.

Kingsley, 50, volunteered to take the food but was allegedly detained as well. Arhagba said officers demanded a civil servant on level 12 to secure Kenneth’s bail. When the family couldn’t provide one, they offered house documents instead.

A church deacon who went to submit the documents reportedly found Kingsley unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital but declared dead on arrival. The officers who brought him allegedly disappeared, claiming they had gone to pump their tyres.

Kenneth was later moved to Abuja and accused of kidnapping. He claimed he was held incommunicado for four days and denied food.

“The police have killed my child,” Arhagba said tearfully. “He was the one taking care of me.”