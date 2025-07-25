Woman caught selling kids like products — Police rescue 11 in Anambra

Anambra State Police Command has uncovered and dismantled a child trafficking syndicate operating between Adamawa and Anambra States, rescuing 11 children aged between three and six during a coordinated police operation.

In a statement on Friday, July 25, Police Public Relations Officer SP Tochukwu Ikenga disclosed that operatives attached to the Anambra State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), in collaboration with officers from the Adamawa State Command, raided a residence in Uruagu, Nnewi North LGA, on 15 July, leading to the arrest of 43-year-old Uche Okoye.

“The intelligence-driven operation led to the arrest of one female suspect... and the rescue of eleven children – five boys and six girls,” Ikenga said.

Children Sold Like Commodities, Police Reveal Shocking Price Tags

Preliminary investigations revealed that the children had been abducted from Adamawa and sold to unsuspecting individuals under the pretext of adoption. Boys were sold for N1.5 million, while girls were priced at N800,000.

Describing Okoye as a “major link” in the trafficking ring, Ikenga stated that efforts are underway to identify and apprehend other members of the syndicate.

“The command is working on the information provided by the suspect for the possible arrest and prosecution of other members,” he said.

Commissioner Vows Crackdown, Urges Legal Adoption Pathways

The rescued children have been handed over to Assistant Commissioner of Police Shuaibu Wara of the Adamawa Command for safe return to their families.

Commending the officers involved, the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State, CP Ikioye Orutugu, praised the professionalism and coordination demonstrated.

“We are committed to dismantling trafficking networks and protecting our children from exploitation,” he declared.

Orutugu also issued a stern advisory: “Individuals and couples seeking to adopt children must ensure they go through legal and verified processes to avoid becoming complicit in criminal acts.”