Major blow to Kwankwaso as ex-confidant Dangwani joins APC

In a significant political development in Kano State, Yunusa Adamu Dangwani, once a close ally of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), marking a strategic shift ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Dangwani, a key political figure in Kano and former commissioner under the Kwankwaso-led administration, announced his defection at a ceremony in Kano.

The event, led by APC State Chairman Abdullahi Abbas, also witnessed the defection of several other former members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“I am aligning with a party that I believe has the structure, leadership, and resolve to fulfil its promises to Nigerians,” Dangwani said, emphasising his confidence in the APC’s vision and organisational strength.

The move is widely viewed as a significant blow to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), especially given Dangwani’s longstanding association with Kwankwaso, who now leads the NNPP.

His departure could weaken the party’s influence in Kano, a critical stronghold in northern Nigeria.

APC welcomes Kwankwaso's ally Dangwani

Welcoming Dangwani and other defectors, APC Chairman Abdullahi Abbas assured them of full inclusion in the party’s activities.

“We are offering equal opportunities and full integration. The APC is a home for all progressives, and together we will work toward victory in 2027,” Abbas stated.

Analysts suggest the defection boosts the APC’s grassroots mobilisation efforts and expands its northern political reach.