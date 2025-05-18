I don't have a personal battle with Fubara, he's my son - Wike yields ground

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, appeared to have yielded ground regarding the political crisis in Rivers State, declaring that he has no personal scores to settle with suspended Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, whom he described as his son.

During an interview published by BBC Pidgin on Saturday, May 17, 2025, the former Rivers State Governor dismissed speculations of a direct conflict with his successor, declaring that his target was those allegedly misadvising the governor for selfish reasons.

Recall that Wike and Fubara have been locked in a supremacy battle for the political soul of Rivers, resulting in a protracted crisis in the state, which prompted President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in March.

“That one is not a battle,” Wike said. “He (Fubara) is my boy, he is my son. Why will I fight with him?” the FCT Minister said in what appears to be a reconciliatory gesture.

Wike insisted that his battle is against the individuals he accused of attempting to gain an undue advantage of the system, stressing that such people must be defeated at all costs.

“I’m only fighting against people who want to steal what they did not work for,” he added. “When you don’t defeat them, they will think they are in charge. Defeat them to the final stage.

“Now, they are ashamed because they are being defeated. They are the ones pushing Fubara.”

This comes a few days after the Minister said during a media parley with select journalists in Abuja that Fubara had begun making reconciliatory moves.

“The President has called for peace severally and I cannot sit down when the President has called for peace and I say, ‘I don’t want peace,” Wike said.