The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is not holding back when it comes to President Bola Tinubu’s unfulfilled promise to deliver uninterrupted electricity to Nigerians.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) this Saturday, Bolaji Abdullahi, interim spokesperson of the ADC, called out Tinubu over what he described as a “complete failure” to live up to one of the president’s most public campaign vows to give Nigerians constant electricity within four years.

“Today, we just want to take some time to remind President Tinubu that he promised Nigerians uninterrupted electricity within four years,” Abdullahi wrote. “Yes, that’s right — Mr. President promised us 24/7 power. All by himself.”

Abdullahi also accused the administration of actually making things worse for Nigerians, citing increased power tariffs and a series of grid collapses that have left many households in the dark. According to him, electricity tariffs have gone up by a staggering 240% since Tinubu took office, while the national grid has collapsed 12 times under his watch.

He painted a grim picture of the state of power supply across the country: over 90 million Nigerians still don’t have access to electricity at all, and those who do are stuck with just 4–6 hours of power each day — thanks to the controversial Band A–E tariff structure. For people living in rural areas, Abdullahi said, reliable electricity is still a distant dream, with many completely off-grid.

“In 26 months, there’s been no major reform in the power sector. No real roadmap. No urgency. Nothing,” he said.

Instead, millions of Nigerians are still depending on fuel generators, solar kiosks, and constant improvisation just to get through the day, something Tinubu had promised to fix.

Back in 2023, energy reform was a major pillar of Tinubu’s campaign. He talked tough on power generation and promised sweeping changes, from decentralising the grid to modernising infrastructure and scaling up supply. But two years in, many say those promises are yet to leave the drawing board.