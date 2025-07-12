Senator Ireti Kingibe, who represents the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has officially announced her defection from the Labour Party (LP) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in preparation for the 2027 general elections.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Kingibe described the move as deliberate and strategic, revealing that her formal entry into the ADC will be marked by what she called “noise and fanfare.”

“I’m totally and completely committed to ADC,” she declared. “But obviously, as the senator representing the Federal Capital Territory, don’t expect me to just take a lunch break and go and collect a card. I want to do so with noise and fanfare.”

When asked about her confidence in the ADC’s leadership and the coalition it is building, the senator likened the party to a growing child still learning to walk.

“It’s something that is evolving. So you cannot say while your child is still crawling that you are not happy with how he’s going to run. You wait. We are growing,” she explained.

Addressing constitutional concerns that her defection could jeopardize her Senate seat, Kingibe pointed to the current factional crisis within the Labour Party. She argued that the existence of two distinct factions provides the legal grounds for her exit under constitutional provisions.

“I ask you to please read the constitution. There are two clear factions of the Labour Party — the perfect definition the constitution gives for someone to decamp without penalty,” she said.

“So, you say I should stay in Labour Party. Which faction do you want me to stay in? Even INEC received two sets of results and candidates, though they didn’t accept any.”

Kingibe insisted that she remains law-abiding and would not have made the move if the party had remained united.

“If there were not two distinct factions of the Labour Party, I would not presume to decamp. But there are. And this is the definition the constitution gave for why it’s okay to decamp to anywhere I want. I just chose ADC.”