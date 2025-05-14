Fresh demand for Defence Minister's resignation over attacks on military bases

There has been a fresh call for the immediate resignation of Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, following the resurgence of Boko Haram and ISWAP activities in the North-East.

The terrorist groups recently staged a series of coordinated attacks in Borno state, running over military formations, killing and abducting soldiers and residents.

Amid the renewed attack, the Northern Patriots for Security and Development (NPSD), a civic group for security, has asked Badaru to throw in the towel, citing alleged inability to provide effective leadership for the armed forces.

The group made the call in a statement issued by its President, Alhaji Mansur Ibrahim Dantani, in Kano on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. The statement expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in the North-East, attributing it to the Defence Minister’s lack of strategic direction and alleged political ambitions.

“The recent attacks on military formations in Marte, Dikwa, Rann, and Gajiram within a 24-hour period, resulting in the loss of gallant soldiers and military equipment, shows a glaring failure in leadership at the highest levels of our defence architecture,” Dantani stated.

He further alleged that Badaru has focused more on positioning himself for the 2027 presidential elections than on addressing the nation's pressing security challenges.

“It is disheartening to note that while our troops are making the ultimate sacrifice, the Minister of Defence appears to be more engrossed in political maneuverings aimed at advancing his presidential aspirations. This diversion of focus is detrimental to our national security,” he added.

Group reels out factors hindering security

The NPSD also highlighted issues related to inadequate funding and resource allocation for the military, pointing out that the armed forces continue to grapple with insufficient equipment and logistical support despite budgetary provisions.

“Our investigations reveal that the Ministry of Defence has failed to ensure the timely release and proper utilization of funds earmarked for military operations. This has left our troops vulnerable and ill-equipped to confront the insurgents effectively,” Dantani emphasised.

He called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take decisive action by relieving Badaru of his duties and appointing a more competent and focused individual to head the Defence Ministry.

“The security of our nation cannot be compromised by personal political ambitions. We urge President Tinubu to prioritize the safety of Nigerians by appointing a Defence Minister who is committed solely to the task of securing our country,” Dantani concluded.

The NPSD’s call comes amid growing public outcry over the resurgence of insurgent activities in the North-East. Many Nigerians are expressing frustration over the government’s handling of the security situation.