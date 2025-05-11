Calls for Defence Minister's sack intensify as lawmaker, group declare him unfit

The pressure on President Bola Tinubu to sack the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has continued to intensify amid prevailing cases of insecurity in the country.

Joining the league of those calling for Badaru's ouster, a pan-Yoruba youth movement, Afenifere Youth Vanguard for Peace in Nigeria (AYPN), questioned the Minister's competence and commitment to national security amid worsening insecurity.

The group aligned itself with the position of Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, a member of the House of Representatives from Plateau State, who raised an alarm over the audacity of recent terrorist attacks, particularly in Borno State.

In renewed attacks in the North-East state, insurgents raided military formations and carted away 40 tanks and military-grade platforms, leaving Nigerians questioning the safety of the nation’s territorial boundaries.

The group said those concerns expose deep rot in the ministry's leadership.

“There is no excuse for what is happening under Badaru’s watch. The Defence Ministry is not a contracting firm. It’s not a reward system for political loyalty. It’s the backbone of Nigeria’s safety, and it has collapsed under him,” Olatunji Fadare, AYPN President, said in a statement on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

The group alleged that Badaru has focused more on consolidating his personal business interests than protecting Nigerian lives since assuming office.

They described him as “a contractor in a camouflage ministry” who lacks the expertise or energy to confront modern security challenges.

“We have it on good authority that defence contracts are being awarded based on political alignment, not merit. This is why our soldiers lack proper equipment and intelligence fails. When leadership is compromised at the top, nothing else can stand,” he added.

Group terms Badaru a liability to Tinubu

The AYPN said the minister’s continued stay in office was a growing liability for the Tinubu administration, especially in light of worsening attacks in the north-east, north-west, and parts of the Middle Belt.

“Badaru is too old, too out-of-touch, and too distracted by ambition to lead a war-time ministry. If we were at peace, maybe he could coast. But we are fighting for our survival — and he’s not even present,” Fadare added.

Beyond incompetence, the youth group accused the minister of turning the defence ministry into what they described as “a Hausa-Fulani contraption,” alleging that recruitment, procurement, and strategic decisions now heavily favour individuals from a particular ethnic and political bloc.

“We’ve seen a dangerous pattern where only those who support Badaru’s rumoured 2027 presidential bid are given access or opportunities. This is an abuse of national security resources and a betrayal of national unity,” Fadare stated.

The AYPN further expressed concern over the ministry’s dismissive attitude toward governors' and lawmakers' reports about the security situation in their states.

The group cited Gagdi’s complaints about the ministry downplaying threats raised by the Borno State governor and said this behaviour erodes trust and coordination between federal and state actors.

“When people on the ground raise alarm and the minister of defence responds with propaganda, it shows the ministry has lost its moral compass. Every time they undermine a governor or legislator speaking for their people, they strengthen the terrorists,” he added.

The group called on President Tinubu to act decisively by restructuring the country’s defence architecture, starting with Badaru’s immediate removal.

“This is not about politics; it’s about survival. The President must show Nigerians that loyalty to the nation comes before loyalty to friends. Badaru must go, and a qualified, capable, and apolitical professional must take his place,” the statement said.

With killings, kidnappings, and military setbacks spreading across the country, AYPN warned that Nigerians will lose further faith in the federal government if leaders responsible for the current chaos are not held accountable.