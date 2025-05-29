Fleeing Enugu native doctor wanted for kidnapping, ritual killing arrested in Lagos

A wanted native doctor, Obi Levi Obieze, famously known as “Ezeani” and “E-Dey-Play-E-Dey-Show,” who fled Enugu State following allegations of kidnapping and ritual killings, has been arrested in Lagos.

Personnel of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) at the Badagry-Seme border arrested the fleeing suspect on Thursday, May 29, 2025, as confirmed by the service's public relations officer, ACI Akinsola Akinlabi, in a statement.

Akinlabi said the NIS Comptroller General of Immigration, Kemi Nandap, has confirmed the arrest.

The juju man had been declared wanted by the Police for alleged involvement in abduction for ritual killings.

After revelations that Ezeani was allegedly using his compound in the Umumba Ndiagu community in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State for criminal activities, including the kidnapping, ritual killing, and burial of victims, youths of the area set his residence ablaze on Tuesday.

The angry residents were said to have discovered victims buried alive in a soakaway within his compound, including pregnant women and children.

“According to reports, Obi Levi Obieze, a resident of Umuojor village in Isiagu Community, Enugu State, and a known native doctor, is alleged to have been involved in the kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl on 27th May, 2025," the statement partly read.

“The victim was reportedly abducted by a group of three men while walking with her father to the farm. She was subsequently rescued by the police from a shrine purportedly linked to the suspect, according to a news article published on 28th May, 2025, by a national newspaper.

“Through credible intelligence, Obi Levi Obieze was apprehended by vigilant men of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Lagos State Border Patrol Command, at Gbaji checkpoint along Badagry-Seme Road while attempting to flee the country on a motorcycle. He is currently in custody, and his identity has been confirmed through a National Identity Management Commission enrolment slip found in his possession. During initial questioning, he admitted to the alleged crimes.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service is collaborating with the Nigeria Police Force for the suspect’s handover and further investigation while reaffirming its commitment to border security.”

Native doctor exposed for ritual killing, kidnapping

The native doctor was exposed after he was reportedly caught attempting to kidnap the 13-year-old girl in the community. The girl's cries alerted vigilantes, whose prompt intervention led to her rescue.

The teenager gave a disturbing account of her ordeal, which enraged the community,

“My father and I went to fetch firewood. His (suspect) men came and asked my dad for his cutlass, which he gave them.

“Suddenly, they grabbed me and kept me in a pit. I started crying until the Neighborhood Watch heard me and rescued me,” the young girl recounted in a viral video.

Upon arriving at Ezeani’s residence, the youths discovered decomposing bodies sealed in concrete pits in an uncompleted building used as a shrine.