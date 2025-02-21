Clerics, traditional rulers urged to curb ‘Get-Rich-Quick’ mentality among youth

Clerics and traditional rulers have been urged to intensify enlightenment campaigns against the "get-rich-quick mentality", particularly among society's youth.

The call was made by the "Amir of the Companions" Ilorin District, Malam Ismail Okunlola, in a statement on Friday in Ilorin. Okunlola condemned the recent brutal killing of a final-year student of the College of Education, Ilorin, Hafsoh Lawal, by a self-acclaimed Islamic cleric, Abdulrahman Bello.

He stressed the need to uphold core family values and strengthen community bonds to curb the rising moral decay in society.

The culture of neighbourliness, where members of the community can correct and discipline errant children, should be revived, he said.

He also warned against the growing desperation for wealth through illegal means and urged parents to take full responsibility for the moral upbringing of their children.

The Islamic leader called on governments at all levels to ensure the swift execution of court judgments, particularly in murder cases.

We urge state governors to sign execution orders without delay once competent courts have passed judgments, he added.

Okunlola further advocated a review of the curriculum in traditional Arabic and Islamic schools, with periodic seminars for teachers and scholars to improve supervision and guidance.

This will help ensure proper monitoring of students’ learning, with active parental involvement, he noted.