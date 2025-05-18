I've lost count of how many children we've abducted for ritual - Suspected kidnapper

A suspected kidnapper has made a startling confession, revealing that he has lost count of the number of children his gang has abducted from Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The suspect, who appears to be in his 20s, made the disclosure after being caught in the state capital on Friday, May 16, 2025.

According to reports, he was almost lynched by a mob but for the intervention of a police team on routine patrol.

In a trending video online, the unnamed suspect, whose face and other parts of his body were marked by bruises, said he couldn't remember how many children his team had kidnapped for money rituals.

The visibly battered suspect reeled out the names of other members of the gang and also disclosed to the mob that their team leader resides in Dagbolu, a suburb of Osogbo, Osun State capital.

He further stated that the team leader gave him N10 million to carry out the kidnapping act for which he was caught.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of Kwara State Police Command, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi , who confirmed the arrest in a statement issued in Ilorin, said the suspect has been taken into custody and is undergoing interrogation.

However, the Police spokesperson warned Kwara State residents against mob action and jungle justice, stressing that “such acts are not only unlawful but can also result in the miscarriage of justice.

“Members of the public are strongly advised to report all suspicious activities to the nearest police station rather than resort to self-help or violence.

“The Kwara State Police Command is aware of a video circulating the media space of a young man, who was accused and apprehended for child kidnapping in Ilorin.

“The Command wishes to inform members of the public that on Friday, 16th May, 2025, at about 7 p.m., operatives of the Kwara State Police Command apprehended an adult male (name unknown) for alleged child kidnapping in Ilorin.

“The suspect, who claimed he was from Osun State, was apprehended by a joint patrol team of police operatives and community vigilante members during a routine operation.

“He was rescued from a violent mob who had accused him of attempted kidnapping of a child, and were on the verge of executing jungle justice.

“The suspect is currently in police custody as investigations continue to ascertain the facts surrounding the allegations and identify other individuals who may be connected to this incident.

“The complainant(s) involved are yet to report to command headquarters to provide more information to aid police detectives in unravelling this incident.