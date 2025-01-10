Son kills mother for ritual on Christmas day, dumps her body in well

A 29-year-old man has been arrested by the police for allegedly killing his mother for ritual purposes in Cross River.

A spokesperson for the Police Command in the state, SP Irene Ugbo, confirmed the suspect’s arrest and detention to newsmen on Friday in Calabar, albeit without further details.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred on December 25, 2024, in Batriko, Eastern Boki Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

A credible source told NAN that a combined team of police and the security team of the Obudu council area made the arrest on Friday. According to reports, the suspect had dumped his mother’s body in a well in Obudu LGA, while security operatives had been tracking him since the incident occurred.

The source said that the suspect, who was arrested alongside a native doctor, would be brought to the state command for further investigation. NAN recalls that the suspect was alleged to have shaved his dead mother’s hair and dumped her remains in a well thereafter.

The source told NAN that the arrest of the fleeing suspect was effected by security operatives at the shrine of a native doctor, with a bag containing his late mother’s shaved hair. The source said;