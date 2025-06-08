The North West Youth Network (NWYN) has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Yazeed Shehu Danfulani as the new Managing Director of the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC), describing it as a reward for competence and a milestone for youth inclusion in governance.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the group said Danfulani’s emergence had renewed confidence among young professionals in the region, affirming Tinubu’s commitment to empowering credible technocrats irrespective of age or political clout.

“We applaud President Tinubu for this well-considered appointment. Yazeed Shehu Danfulani is a tested, trusted, and transformative leader. His emergence is a strong signal that this administration is serious about driving economic growth through capable hands,” said Bashir Kawu, Coordinator of the North West Youth Network.

Danfulani, a well-regarded agribusiness expert and public finance professional, has officially resumed leadership at NAIC, the federal agency tasked with providing insurance and risk protection for farmers across Nigeria.

ALSO READ: Tinubu appoints Danfulani as NAIC Managing Director

Kawu expressed optimism that the appointment would revitalise the agency’s role in supporting farmers, particularly those in underserved rural areas.

“For too long, young farmers in the North West have been left out of key agricultural interventions. With Danfulani in charge of NAIC, we expect to see a shift — one that gives rural farmers real protection and opportunities to scale,” he said.

Calling the president’s decision a “masterstroke,” Kawu emphasised the significance of placing a skilled technocrat at the helm of a critical agency amid ongoing efforts to boost food security and economic resilience.

The group further declared its full support for Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 and revealed that grassroots mobilisation had already begun across the region.

“We are not just showing appreciation — we are already on the move. Our mobilisation campaign has begun across the seven North West states. Our goal is clear: to deliver no fewer than 20 million votes for President Tinubu in 2027,” Kawu stated.

Yazid Shehu Umar Danfulani

According to him, organisational structures are being activated at the local government and ward levels to drive voter registration, community engagement, and coalition-building among young voters.

“This is about numbers and vision. With the right leadership, our region can become the agricultural powerhouse of Nigeria — and we believe President Tinubu sees that. Our support for him in 2027 will be massive and well-organised,” Kawu added.

The mobilisation strategy includes sensitisation drives, townhall meetings, and door-to-door outreach campaigns targeted at rural communities and farming clusters.

“We are going beyond social media. We’re speaking directly to the farmers, the traders, the students — people who need to see that this administration is working. And we are showing them through the likes of Danfulani,” Kawu said.

Group tasks Danfulani to meet expectations

The group urged Danfulani to meet the expectations of the youth by ensuring NAIC reaches grassroots beneficiaries, particularly smallholder farmers, women, and youth-led cooperatives.

“This is not the time for bureaucracy. We need action. We expect to see inclusive agricultural insurance that covers dry season farmers, livestock owners, and agritech startups. Let NAIC become a household name, not just an agency with an office in Abuja,” Kawu emphasised.

The North West Youth Network also called on other federal agencies to follow NAIC’s example by prioritising merit, professionalism, and fair regional representation in leadership appointments.

“We are watching. Young people across this country are watching. Every appointment speaks. The message from Danfulani’s appointment is that President Tinubu listens. And we are ready to respond with loyalty and results,” he added.