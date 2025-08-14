Arabinrin Aderonke bags top FIRS honour

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has honoured Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi, its Technical Assistant on Broadcast Media, with an Award of Outstanding Performance for her significant role in enhancing the organisation’s public image.

The award was presented at the FIRS headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, 14 August, by the Coordinating Director, Support Service Group, Muhammad Lawal Abubakar, on behalf of the Executive Chairman, Zacch Adedeji, during a ceremony at the Los Angeles Event Centre.

Commending Atoyebi’s dedication and professionalism, Adedeji highlighted the critical role media representation plays in public service.

“Media representation is a critical aspect of public service, and Atoyebi has exemplified excellence in ensuring FIRS’s activities are clearly understood by stakeholders,” he said.

In her acceptance speech, Atoyebi expressed deep gratitude to the FIRS leadership, describing the honour as a career-defining moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I thank my boss, the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Chief of Staff, and team members, for their support. This award means a great deal to me, not just as a media professional but as someone deeply committed to projecting the values and achievements of the FIRS,” she stated.

Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi was honoured by the FIRS chairman for her outstanding performance in enhancing the organisation’s public image. [X, formerly Twitter]

She emphasised that the recognition reaffirmed her belief in the power of consistency, creativity, and integrity in public communication to foster trust between government institutions and the public.

“This will inspire me to continue innovating broadcast media strategies that amplify FIRS’s initiatives, while reminding me of the responsibilities that come with representing a public institution,” she added.

The ceremony formed part of FIRS’s broader recognition programme aimed at celebrating staff whose work advances its strategic goals.

ADVERTISEMENT