Workers’ Day: FIRS leadership lauded for reforms in staff's welfare

The 2025 Workers’ Day celebration has taken a different tone at the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), where staff across Nigeria have marked the occasion with renewed pride and gratitude under the leadership of Executive Chairman Dr. Zacch Adedeji.

According to Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi, a tax analyst, this year’s celebration is not symbolic but deeply meaningful for FIRS staff.

“There is a genuine reason to celebrate. Thousands of these workers are coming together in appreciation of a work environment that is safer, more supportive, and far more rewarding than it used to be,” she stated.

Atoyebi noted that for over 70 years, FIRS operated under a rigid tradition, where promotions were rare and fraught with uncertainty.

“Promotions came with fear, not hope. It was a system that drained more than it rewarded,” she recalled.

However, she said that changed last year when Dr Adedeji introduced a performance-based system that promoted fairness and recognition.

“That one decision has reshaped the workplace. Staff now carry themselves with confidence and pride. There is a renewed sense of purpose in how they work, and it is no longer just about fulfilling a role,” Atoyebi wrote

Highlighting a culture shift within the organisation, she noted that FIRS employees now feel seen, heard, and respected.

“People contribute more and believe in what they do because leadership has finally prioritised their well-being,” she stated, adding that improved take-home pay and thoughtful policies have made life more stable for staff.

Atoyebi also praised Dr Adedeji’s 2025 Workers’ Day message, describing it as “more than just a formality.”

She said it was “a heartfelt acknowledgement of the dedication and resilience that FIRS staff bring to the table every day,” and a reaffirmation of the service’s commitment to welfare and professional development.

“He appreciated the people behind the progress, the men and women whose efforts drive revenue generation, taxpayer engagement, and national development,” she noted.

For Atoyebi, FIRS now stands as a symbol of what is possible when leadership prioritises people.

“Dr. Zacch’s approach has restored pride in public service and shown that good leadership can make work more meaningful.”