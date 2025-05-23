FIRS turns to radio, pidgin to demystify taxes for Nigerians

In a bid to reconnect with everyday Nigerians and reverse a dip in national revenue, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has launched a radio sensitisation campaign aimed at simplifying tax education, particularly for informal and underserved communities.

Speaking at the FIRS Radio Sensitisation Programme in Abuja on Friday, May 23, Dr Abdullahi Ismaila, Director of the Communication and Liaison Department, highlighted the need to break down tax concepts like Tax Pro Max and e-invoicing into accessible formats.

“The average market woman needs to understand what Tax Pro Max is. She needs to know how to get a Tax Clearance Certificate and understand e-invoicing,” Ismaila said.

To bridge this gap, the FIRS will use local languages and Pidgin in its broadcasts, counting on radio stations to relay the message and collect feedback to shape future campaigns.

Dr Loveth Ononuga, Director of the Taxpayers’ Service Department, responded forcefully to public scepticism about how taxes are used.

“You drove on a road to get here. Did the road just make itself? It’s taxpayer money,” she declared.

She explained that essential services—ranging from military equipment and police salaries to hospitals and education infrastructure—are all funded by taxes.

“TETFund projects in schools? That’s taxpayers’ money. VAT? 85% of it is shared with states and local governments,” she said.

FIRS also aims to spotlight these real-world outcomes through new content that visually and audibly connects tax contributions with public services.

Mr Olaolu Makinde, Head of the Technical Office, made a direct appeal to journalists and civil society groups.

“We need the media to promote tax education, hold leaders accountable, and help the public understand Nigeria’s tax structure,” he said.

Arabirin Aderonke Atoyebi, the event's host and technical assistant on broadcast media to the FIRS Executive Chairman, underlined the importance of radio.

“We are very intentional about our radio programmes because people in the grassroots majorly listen to radio,” she said.

Atoyebi urged service providers to maintain professionalism.

“Tax reporting is very technical… a single word can mar everything you say,” she warned, pledging ongoing collaboration and support from the FIRS leadership.

As the FIRS seeks to turn the tide on public perception and compliance, its message is clear: taxation funds the roads, the police, and the schools, and through radio, that message is reaching the people it matters to most.