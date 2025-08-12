How Zacch Adedeji's FIRS is using tech to drive Nigeria's economic growth

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) is undergoing a significant transformation under the leadership of its Executive Chairman, Dr Zacch Adedeji, with reforms aimed at placing people at the heart of tax administration.

Arabinrin Aderonke, technical assistant on broadcast media to the FIRS chairman, described the agency as “more than a government agency… now being recognised as a partner in national development.”

She credited this to “reforms that place people at the centre and deliver measurable results.”

Technology-Driven Compliance

In August, FIRS rolled out an electronic invoicing system for companies with an annual turnover of ₦5 billion or more. The system went live on 1 August, and within two weeks, around 1,000 companies had joined, including MTN, Huawei, and IHS.

Firms have until 1 November to comply. Adedeji ensured a gradual rollout to avoid business disruption. Aderonke noted that the impact is already visible, with Afri Invoice, a Nigerian e-invoicing provider, creating 150 new jobs across seven states to meet demand.

“One effective policy can open the door to more jobs and economic growth,” she said.

On 7 August, the agency hosted its first Research Day, making public three major resources: the Tax Revenue Statistical Bulletin containing over 50 years of data, a new Research Policy for transparent, high-quality studies, and the latest FIRS Journal of Tax Studies, now available online.

“These materials are open to researchers, journalists, students, policymakers, and anyone who wants to understand our tax history and where we are headed,” Aderonke stated, adding that the move reflects “leadership… guided by data,” which is “building trust between the government and the people it serves.”

Strengthening Public Engagement

Under Adedeji, FIRS has intensified tax education, particularly for small and medium enterprises, simplifying compliance processes and forging stronger partnerships with state revenue services. Capacity building has also been prioritised, with training programmes designed to equip staff with modern tax administration skills.

Reforms in dispute resolution have accelerated the settlement of tax issues without lengthy court battles, fostering what Aderonke described as “a more cooperative relationship between the agency and the general public.”

Digital upgrades now enable taxpayers to register, file, and pay from their offices or homes. Aderonke emphasised that these initiatives reflect Adedeji’s commitment to responsive governance: “Sometimes, you stop and wonder how one person can have so much vision while truly keeping the needs of people in mind… In a country where many lead for themselves, he leads for the people.”

Through a combination of technological innovation, transparency measures, public engagement, and capacity building, FIRS under Adedeji is repositioning itself as a catalyst for economic growth and national trust.

As Aderonke put it, “The progress seen today comes from thoughtful decisions and a commitment to serve others.”