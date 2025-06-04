The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared two additional suspects wanted in connection with an alleged multi-billion-naira fraud involving the now-defunct digital trading platform, Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX).

The suspects, identified as Folashade Odelana (31) and Bamidele Ayodele Abiodun (32), are accused of participating in a fraudulent scheme that reportedly swindled over 600,000 Nigerians out of a combined total of N1.3 trillion before the platform collapsed in April 2025.

In a notice shared on its official social media channels on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, the anti-graft agency appealed to the public for information that could lead to the arrest of the two suspects.

“The public is hereby notified that the persons whose photographs appear below are wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for fraud allegedly perpetrated on an online trading platform called Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX),” the statement read.

According to the EFCC, Odelana and Abiodun’s last known address was No. 17, Oremeta Street, Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos State.

“Anybody with useful information as to their whereabouts should please contact the Commission in its Ibadan, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt or Abuja offices, or through these numbers 09-9044751-3, 08093322644, 08183322644, 07026350721-3, 0706350724-5; its e-mail address: info@efccnigeria.org or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies,” the EFCC added.

Odelana and Abiodun join a growing list of 12 individuals earlier declared wanted for their alleged roles in the CBEX scheme.