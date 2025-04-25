EFCC releases photos of 4 wanted CBEX crypto scam suspects

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared four individuals wanted for their alleged involvement in a fraudulent online scheme on the Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX) platform, commonly referred to as CBEX.

This is contained in a public notice issued by the Commission on Friday, April 25, 2025, in which headshots of the four suspects, which include Seyi Oloyede, Emmanuel Uko, Adefowora Oluwanisola, and Adefowora Abiodun Olaonipekun, were attached.

In the notice signed by Dele Oyewale, Head of Media and Publicity for the EFCC, the quartet is accused of defrauding unsuspecting investors through the crypto platform.

Oyewale said Oloyede and Uko were last traced to No. 166, Idimu Egbeda Road, Lagos State, while the duo of Oluwanisola and Olaonipekun were last known to reside at 13, Jimoh Odutola, Ogungpa, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The commission urged members of the public with any useful information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the EFCC through its offices in Ibadan, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt, or Abuja.

The anti-graft agency also reaffirmed its commitment to tackling financial crimes, especially in the increasingly exploited crypto space.

Court grants EFCC order to arrest CBEX promoters

Recall that on Thursday, a Federal High Court in Abuja granted the commission the authority to arrest and detain six individuals believed to be promoters of CBEX over allegations of investment fraud to the tune of over $1bn.

The order was issued by Justice Emeka Nwite, who presided over a case in which EFCC counsel Fadila Yusuf made an ex parte application.

In the application, the anti-corruption agency listed Adefowora OlaOnipekun, Adefowora Oluwanisola, Emmanuel Uko, Seyi Oloyede, Avwerosuo Otorudo and Chukwuebuka Ehirim as the six suspects.

According to Yusuf, the defendants are currently at large, which is why a warrant of arrest is needed to capture them for proper investigation and prosecution of this case.

