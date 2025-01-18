EFCC bursts Yahoo academy in Benin, arrests 25 suspected internet fraudsters

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it arrested 25 suspected internet fraudsters in a cybercrime training centre in Benin City, Edo.
EFCC Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, made this known in a statement, on Friday, in Abuja.
Oyewale said that the arrest of the suspects at their hideout on Thursday in Benin City was triggered by credible intelligence.
According to him, the apartment is being used as a ‘Yahoo’ academy or training school for internet-related fraud and other fraudulent activities.
”Items recovered from the suspects include six exotic cars, laptops and phones.
”The suspects will be charged to court, as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said.