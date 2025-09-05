Edun, AGF told to honour pact with indigenous contractors, fund 2025 budget

A coalition of civil society organisations has called on the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, and the Accountant-General of the Federation, Shamsedeen Babatunde Ogunjimi, to honour their commitments to indigenous contractors by immediately releasing funds under the 2025 capital budget.

The Coalition for Equity in Public Contracts (CEPC), in a statement issued Friday in Abuja by its Convener, Dr. Salisu Garba, said Nigerians will hold both the executive and the legislature accountable if assurances recently given collapse into “mere rhetoric.”

The group welcomed the intervention of Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, who brokered a resolution between the Ministry of Finance and the Office of the Accountant General over delayed contractor payments. But it warned that “words must now translate into action,” stressing that contractors and their employees can no longer endure endless waiting while officials “trade blame.”

“For months, contractors have executed projects across the country in good faith, trusting the government to honour its bond under the Appropriation Act. Yet many are stranded, struggling to service loans taken to deliver these projects.

"The Deputy Speaker’s intervention is commendable, but Nigerians are tired of promises. This is the moment for the Finance Minister and the Accountant General to show seriousness by commencing immediate disbursements under the 2025 capital budget,” Garba said.

The coalition emphasised the critical role of indigenous contractors in infrastructure delivery and job creation, warning that persistent neglect would erode confidence in government processes and deepen economic hardship.

“Every kilometre of road left unpaid for, every school block or hospital wing abandoned due to delayed payment, translates into jobs lost and communities short-changed. Indigenous contractors are the backbone of local development.

The Minister of Finance, Wale Edun (L), and the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Shamsedeen Babatunde Ogunjimi (R).

"Frustrating them undermines the very spirit of fiscal federalism. Government must remember that the capital budget is not a token gesture—it is the lifeblood of Nigeria’s development,” the statement read.

Coalition alleges selective budget application

While acknowledging fiscal pressures, the coalition faulted the selective application of budgetary provisions. It decried what it described as a “dangerous pattern” in which projects duly captured under the Appropriation Act are neglected while “off-budget expenditures” are prioritised—calling it “executive indiscipline.”

It further reminded the National Assembly of its oversight role, insisting that lawmakers would be complicit if the agreements they midwifed were not enforced.

“This matter has moved beyond contractors to the credibility of parliament itself. Nigerians will hold the National Assembly accountable should Edun and Ogunjimi renege on their word,” Garba added.

The group also highlighted ripple effects in the broader economy, noting that banks are tightening credit to indigenous firms amid fears of delayed government obligations, a trend it said could trigger a vicious cycle of defaults, credit squeeze, and economic contraction.

CEPC urged President Bola Tinubu to reinforce his administration’s pledge of fiscal discipline by ensuring the prompt commencement of capital releases.

“The President has spoken repeatedly about reforms and discipline. This is the litmus test. A government that cannot honour its contracts cannot expect to win trust from citizens or investors. That is why we are watching closely,” he stated.