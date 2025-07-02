Did Wike give massive land in Abuja to his Son? CSO responds

The Centre for Democratic Integrity and Leadership (CDIL), has dismissed recent allegations that Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, corruptly allocated thousands of hectares of land in Abuja to his son, Joaquin Wike.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, July 1, CDIL’s spokesperson, Kelvin Kuhwa, described the claims as “politically charged” and “highly irresponsible,” asserting that the proper procedures were followed in the allocation of land to Joaq Farms and Estates Ltd, a company associated with the minister’s son.

“There is no prohibition against allocating land to a legitimate company based on who its directors may be.

“So long as due process is followed, and the evidence shows it was, there is no wrongdoing,” Kuhwa stated.

CDIL believes the smear campaign is driven by elements dislodged from the previous regime of land favouritism, who now see Wike’s reforms as a threat.

According to Kuhwa, the Minister’s achievements have unsettled opponents within President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Wike's Infrastructural Reforms in FCT

Abuja Light Rail. [Facebook/X]

The group hailed Wike’s “extraordinary leadership and administrative rigour,” pointing to a range of reforms including the rehabilitation of the long-abandoned International Conference Centre, now renamed the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Conference Centre, and the completion of intra-city rail and bus terminals.

“Infrastructure that had long collapsed is now being revived. The roads in places like Lokogoma, Jahi, and Asokoro Extension are now attracting investments due to Wike’s planning discipline,” Kuhwa said.

CDIL noted that under Wike, dormant and illegal land allocations were revoked and reissued to those committed to productive use.

The group insisted the land processes under Wike’s watch were legal, transparent, and necessary to restore sanity to FCT land management.