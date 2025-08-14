Diaspora Nigerians hail defence partnership with India as game-changer

The Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group (NDMG) has lauded the strengthening of defence ties between Nigeria and India, calling it “a strategic step towards solving the country’s security challenges.”

The group said the renewed bilateral engagement—which includes counter-terrorism training, maritime cooperation, research and development, and defence industry investment—shows “a forward-thinking administration committed to lasting security reforms.”

In a statement signed by its President, Prince Maduka Ezeagu, NDMG described the August 11–14 working visit of Nigeria’s Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, to India as “a new era in Nigeria’s international defence cooperation.”

It praised President Bola Tinubu’s “robust, pragmatic foreign defence policy” that prioritises capacity-building, technology transfer, and local production. According to Ezeagu, the meeting between Matawalle and India’s Raksha Rajya Mantri and Shri Sanjay Seth opens avenues for Nigeria to benefit from India’s expertise in producing Light Combat Aircraft, Light Combat Helicopters, and Offshore Patrol Vessels.

“This partnership is not mere diplomacy for optics; it is a practical step towards closing the gap in our national security architecture,” Ezeagu said. “Nigeria needs allies who can share technology, offer advanced training, and invest in our defence industry. The India–Nigeria discussions tick all those boxes.”

He noted that India’s defence industry delivers “affordable, high-quality equipment suited for diverse terrains,” making it an ideal partner for Nigeria. With the Federal Government focusing on revamping local defence manufacturing, Ezeagu said this collaboration could fast-track self-reliance within a decade.

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle and his Indian counterpart, Raksha Rajya Mantri.

NDMG also applauded Matawalle’s call for Indian defence companies to invest in Nigeria, stressing the potential for job creation, skills transfer, and industrial growth.

“This is happening when Nigeria is repositioning its military strategy to tackle asymmetric threats such as terrorism, banditry, and piracy,” Ezeagu said. “India’s decades of counter-insurgency and maritime security experience will be invaluable.”

The group welcomed the inclusion of joint R&D, saying it ensures Nigeria will “not just be a consumer of foreign military technology but also an innovator,” aligning with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Ezeagu urged swift follow-up on agreements, the creation of a joint monitoring framework with India, and active involvement of Nigerian universities and local manufacturers in the R&D process.