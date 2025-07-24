The Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum has disclosed that several members who had left the party to join the opposition coalition have begun returning to the fold.

He made this known while speaking at the party’s 101st National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

Recall that key political figures from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party, and PDP, including former Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi, have switched allegiance to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a party adopted by the coalition group.

However, Damagum dismissed the coalition as a failed political experiment, reaffirming the PDP's preparedness to reclaim power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

The NEC meeting was graced by key figures across the PDP hierarchy, including governors, federal lawmakers, state chairpersons, and other major stakeholders.

The acting chairman lauded the resilience of the PDP, maintaining that it boasts a strong structure, national penetration and sufficient legacy to lead Nigeria to the promised land.

“Many who jumped on the coalition bandwagon have already returned to our fold. Some even claim they never left and merely attended a meeting. We accept their confessions without prejudice,” Damagum said.

The PDP acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum. [Daily Trust]

Damagum hints coalition is crumbling

He also noted that the reversal wasn't limited to PDP members alone, claiming that defectors from other parties who earlier joined the coalition had also returned, labelling the alliance as ‘ill-fated.’

He commended the state chairmen, legislators, and governors for their unwavering loyalty to the party, describing the latter as the ‘backbone’ of the PDP.

Damagum applauded the lawmakers for confronting unpopular government policies and setting a standard for state assemblies.

“The Peoples Democratic Party remains the only party that is not only poised and ready to take back power, but also the only party with the structure, national acceptability, and legacy capable of bearing the weight of this great national undertaking,” he declared.

The chairman appealed to members to remain united and exude sincerity in their contributions during the NEC meeting, encouraging them to focus on what would benefit both the PDP and the Nigerian people.