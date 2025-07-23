A former Jigawa State Governor and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sule Lamido, has scathingly attacked the Bola Tinubu administration, accusing it of weaponizing state institutions to hound the opposition.

The former Governor made the claim during an interactive session with journalists in Kano on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, where he was questioned about his political position ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to Lamido, institutions like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are being used to harass opposition figures into submission.

“As an example, take Okowa. He was PDP’s vice-presidential candidate. Suddenly, he’s facing charges of N1.3 trillion. Then he joins APC and just like that, no EFCC, no case. Everything is buried,” he said.

Lamido said the trend has lent credence to a comment attributed to Senator Adams Oshiomhole that “Once you join APC, your sins are forgiven," warning that the manipulation of institutions and abuse of state power are corroding Nigeria’s democratic foundations, fueling insecurity, distrust, and national disunity.

“Today, Nigeria is not the country it was 25 years ago. There is no security, no stability, no trust. You can’t have a united country when its components are at odds with each other,” he said.

Lamido rules out joining ADC

Speaking on the emergence of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition, the former Governor said the efforts were individual-driven and lacked institutional cohesion, unlike the structured alliance of 2014 that birthed the All Progressives Congress (APC)

“What we had in 2014 was a coalition of organs — CPC, ACN, ANPP, and PDP defectors. Today’s so-called coalition is a gathering of individuals, no institutional foundation, no clear parameters,” Lamido said.

He insisted that any coalition aimed at unseating the ruling party must have solid foundational ideals, including unity, stability, security, and prosperity, rather than ambition, revenge, or vendettas.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the PDP, vowing not to leave the party despite the ongoing internal wranglings.