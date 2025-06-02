The Progressive Youths for National Stability (PYNS) has endorsed the push for automatic return tickets for performing federal lawmakers of the All Progressives Congress (APC), calling it a smart move to secure political stability and reinforce President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reform agenda ahead of 2027.

The group's President, Comrade Aminu Mustapha Bako, described the policy as key to sustaining legislative-executive cooperation under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“This isn’t about entrenching individuals; it’s about entrenching progress,” Bako said in a statement on Monday, June 2, 2025.

“Lawmakers who have become engines of reform, who have stood shoulder to shoulder with the President to deliver critical legislation, deserve the opportunity to finish what they started.”

He argued that reducing legislative turnover would ensure policy continuity and minimise the disruption caused by frequent changes in the National Assembly.

“You cannot build a sustainable democracy on shifting sands. If we keep changing the players every four years, we risk resetting progress,” he added.

Bako warned of subtle moves by an emerging anti-Tinubu coalition aimed at dividing the APC’s legislative base.

“These are not alliances built on ideas or national interest. They are built on personal grudge and opportunism. But many lawmakers remain unmoved — because they know President Tinubu honours his word,” he said.

According to him, the relationship between the President and lawmakers is built on mutual respect, consistent engagement, and a shared development vision.

Group urges APC to prioritise unity

The group warned that disturbing this synergy could stall key policies currently in motion.

“When the executive and legislature are in sync, the country wins. Friction slows reforms, but synergy accelerates results,” Bako noted. “Automatic return tickets aren’t political handouts — they’re a stabilising force.”

He also addressed internal dissent, particularly from Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia, who is reportedly opposed to the plan.

“Governor Alia has a right to his view, but there’s a bigger picture. This is not the time for ego or posturing,” he said.

PYNS called on the APC’s National Working Committee to recognise the strategic value of continuity and reward credible performance.

“What the party needs now is not division, but unity of purpose,” the statement added. “Rewarding credible performance with continuity isn’t just good politics — it’s good governance.”