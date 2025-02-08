Bandits sneak into Niger from Kaduna, kill vigilante, kidnap 6 girls

Gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked Pandogari, a community in Rafi Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State, on Wednesday night, killing a vigilante and kidnapping six girls.

The attackers, reportedly in large numbers, entered the community through the Birnin Gwari axis and passed through the Mamman Kontagora Technical College before abducting the girls, aged between 15 and 17. They were taken to Kwangel Forest, a known hideout for criminal activities.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Rafi LGA, Ayuba Usman Katako, said the community has experienced repeated attacks in recent weeks. He noted that while previous incidents involved kidnappings, the latest attack resulted in a fatality.

“It is true that bandits attacked Pandogari. This was the third attack in the last two weeks. In previous cases, they kidnapped people, but on Wednesday, a vigilante was killed before they abducted eight people. Fortunately, four later escaped,” Katako said during a Hausa radio program on Prestige FM.

The member representing Rafi Constituency in the Niger State House of Assembly, Zubairu Isma’ila Zannan Kwangoma, raised concerns over the worsening security situation. He disclosed that 122 people had been kidnapped and two killed in Rafi LGA within the past month.

He listed the most affected communities as Pandogari, Gidigori, Ringa, and Kawo, highlighting the economic hardship, disrupted farming activities, and displacement of residents caused by the frequent attacks.