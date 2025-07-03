Seven members of the House of Representatives have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Young Progressives Party (YPP).

The Speaker of the House, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, announced the defection notices on the floor of the green chamber during plenary on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

The PDP defectors are from Akwa Ibom State and include Unyime Idem, representing Ukanafun/Oruk Anam federal constituency; Esin Etim, representing Mbo/Okobo/Oron/Udung Uko/Urue federal constituency; and Ekpo Asuquo, who represents Etinan/Nsit Ibom/Nsit Ubium federal constituency.

Others are Uduak Odudoh, the lawmaker representing Ikot Abasi/Mkpat Enin/Eastern Obolo federal constituency; Okpolupm Etteh, representing Eket/Esit Eket/Ibeno/Onna federal constituency, and Okon Bassey, representing Itu/Ibiono Ibom federal constituency.

The lawmakers cited the leadership crisis rocking the PDP as the reason for their defection.

The sole YPP defector, Emmanuel Ukpong-Udo, lawmaker representing Ikono/Ini federal constituency of Akwa Ibom, also joined the ruling party.

The Akwa Ibom lawmakers' defection follows that of the state Governor, Umo Eno, who switched allegiance to the APC in June.

Meanwhile, Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda of the PDP stood against the defection, arguing that lawmakers abandoning the party that sponsored them to win elections undermines democracy.

He further stated that the Supreme Court has provided a legal explanation of what qualifies as a legitimate division within a party, noting that the PDP does not have such a crisis.

The defection left Mark Esset, who represents Uyo/Uruan/Nsit Atai/Asutan/Ibesikpo federal constituency, as the only PDP member from Akwa Ibom in the lower legislative chamber.

The development comes barely 24 hours after the opposition coalition, led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its platform for the 2027 general elections.

The coalition, consisting of members from the PDP, APC, and Labour Party, has vowed to dislodge President Bola Tinubu and the ruling APC from power in 2027.

On Wednesday, the group unveiled its new political vehicle, appointing former Senate President David Mark as the pro tempore National Chairman and a former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, as the National Secretary.