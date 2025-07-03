Labour Party issues Peter Obi quit notice after joining ADC coalition

The Labour Party (LP) has issued a stern 48-hour ultimatum to its 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, demanding his resignation following his involvement in a newly formed opposition coalition anchored by the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In a statement released on Thursday, July 3, the party’s spokesperson, Obiora Ifoh, described the coalition as a mix of “recycled, desperate, and frustrated politicians,” stating that Obi’s participation undermines the party’s integrity and unity.

“Peter Gregory Obi has received a 48-hour ultimatum to formally resign his membership of the Labour Party, having formally joined the coalition party,” Ifoh stated.

Obi, who was present at the unveiling of the coalition in Abuja, had earlier remarked that his decision was not made lightly.

However, Ifoh alleged that the former governor had been holding “nocturnal meetings” with Labour Party members to woo them into joining the ADC-led bloc.

“We are aware of several nocturnal meetings between Peter Obi and some of our members, lobbying them to join him in his new party,” Ifoh said.

Labour Party Rejects ADC Alliance

According to the statement, the Labour Party has never endorsed the coalition and will not tolerate divided loyalties among its ranks.

“Labour Party is not available for people with dual agenda, people with deceptive persona. People who, in the morning, claim to be in the Labour Party and in the evening are in the coalition,” Ifoh said.

Ifoh asserted that the coalition does not reflect the aspirations of Nigeria’s youth, who make up a significant portion of the electorate.

“The new Nigeria that the youths are dreaming of is not what can be realised from what we are seeing in the coalition,” he added.