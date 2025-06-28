Prominent Kano business mogul and philanthropist Aminu Dantata has passed away at the age of 94.

His death was confirmed via a Facebook post by his Principal Private Secretary, Mustapha Abdullahi Junaid, on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of our beloved father, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata.

“May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus and forgive his shortcomings.

“The Janazah details will be shared later insha Allah,” Junaid wrote.

Meanwhile, family sources said the nonagenarian died in the early hours of Saturday after a prolonged illness related to old age.

The deceased may be buried later today according to Islamic rites.

Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata [Daily Trust]

Dantata, a business titan and philanthropist

Dantata is a towering figure in Nigeria's business landscape, widely respected for his contributions to commerce and community development.

He founded numerous enterprises, including Express Petroleum & Gas Company Ltd, shaping the Kano economic landscape and the entire northern Nigeria.

Born on May 19, 1931, the deceased was also the brother of Nigerian accomplished industrialist, Alhaji Aliko Dangote’s grandfather.

He was well-versed in investments, particularly in the finance, real estate, and petroleum sectors.

The renowned philanthropist who spent his fortune on education, emancipation, skills acquisition and economic empowerment of the youths, especially those in the northern part of the country.