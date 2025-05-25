Akwa Ibom bans Channels TV crew from govt house for leaking defection plan

The Akwa Ibom state government has reportedly delisted the Channels Television crew, comprising a journalist and a cameraman, from its press corps team following the 'unauthorised' publication of a video involving Governor Umo Eno.

Speaking during an event to review the status of the administration’s numerous projects at Government House on Thursday, May 22, 2025, Eno opened up on his plan to dump the Peoples Democratic Party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

As captured in a viral video, the Governor warned his cabinet members who might not be on board with the planned defection to prepare their resignation letters.

“We want our commissioners and members of Exco, appointees, and those of you who are saying that you would not come, you are free absolutely not to join me, but you won’t be in my State Executive Council.

“Prepare to resign the day I announced that I am moving because you cannot; you are an appointee, and your loyalty is fully to me. You can’t be in my cabinet and play anti-party. It is what it is,” the Governor said.

Eno cited the protracted leadership crises in the PDP, particularly the office of the party’s national secretary, which is plagued by drawn-out litigation, as the reason for his imminent defection.

Governor Eno fumes

On Friday, against the instruction of the Akwa Ibom government, Channels TV aired video clips of the event, showing the part where the Governor spoke about his defection plan. Eno was reportedly embarrassed by the development.

Sources said Eno’s spokesperson, Ekerete Udoh, had assembled reporters in the Government House Press Corps, including those from Channels TV, immediately after Thursday's event and warned them against making the video of the governor’s remarks public.

“On Saturday morning, Ekerete (Udoh) called the Channels TV crew, and (he) informed them that the governor has barred them from the press centre.

“The governor was so furious, he wanted to sack Ekerete and disband the entire press corps,” the source told Premium Times.

As of the time this report was filed, Christopher Moffat and Kufre Ikpe, the affected crew members, could not be reached for comment.