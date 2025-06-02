Akwa Ibom gov responds to daughter’s accusation over First Lady’s death

The Akwa Ibom State Government has responded to a viral video in which Jane Edidiong Ufot, daughter of Governor Umo Eno, tearfully suggested her father was linked to the death of her mother, the late First Lady Patience Umo Eno.

In the video, which has circulated widely on social media, Jane is seen saying: “I’m not a sacrifice, mummy was, but I’m not.”

She continued: “If I die today or my daughter dies, if we die because God is exposing the truth, so be it. But my blood will not go scot-free.”

The First Lady passed away on September 26, 2024.

The video’s resurfacing has sparked public speculation and drawn strong reactions across the state.

In an official statement, the Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Umanah condemned what he described as “calculated attempts by detractors and self-styled ‘pastorpreneurs’ to exploit a deeply emotional family moment for political mischief.”

He described the clip as an “emotional outburst” from a grieving daughter, taken out of context and now weaponised against the Governor.

“It is disheartening that a private and traumatic moment involving a grieving young girl is now being maliciously weaponised,” the statement read.

'My family is intact' - Gov Eno

The government emphasised that Jane never directly accused her father of causing her mother’s death.

“The public is reminded that at no point in the said video did the child accuse the Governor of causing her mother’s death, as falsely portrayed by mischief makers,” it added.

The statement also claimed that Jane had been influenced by “false prophets” and sought reassurance from her father during a difficult time.

Governor Eno himself addressed the controversy during a media interaction on May 31, 2025.

“My family is intact, and you can see all of them here, including Jane. That event happened immediately after my wife’s death last year. Why is it resurfacing now, on the eve of our second anniversary?” he said.

He appealed to the public to “allow my wife’s peaceful soul to rest,” urging people not to revive the tragedy for political amusement.

The government further expressed disappointment at those circulating the video, accusing them of being threatened by the administration’s achievements under its ARISE Agenda.