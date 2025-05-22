FG sues Senator Natasha for defamation - Akpabio, Yahaya Bello to testify

The Federal Government has initiated a criminal defamation case against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, over alleged defamatory remarks made during a live television appearance.

The suit, filed on May 16, 2025, at the Federal Capital Territory High Court under case number CR/297/25, lists Akpoti-Uduaghan as the sole defendant.

The case marks a significant escalation in the ongoing tensions between Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and prominent political figures, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, who are expected to testify.

Background of the Rift

The discord between Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Akpabio became public in February 2025 when she accused him of sexual harassment and political marginalisation.

She alleged that Akpabio made unwelcome advances and obstructed her legislative efforts, including presenting motions in the Senate, upon her rejection.

Akpabio has denied these allegations, and the Senate's Ethics Committee dismissed her petition on procedural grounds. Subsequently, the committee suspended her for six months for alleged misconduct.

Simultaneously, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan has been at odds with former Governor Yahaya Bello. During the 2023 senatorial elections, she accused Bello of orchestrating attacks on her campaign and attempting to undermine her candidacy through various means, including closing her party's office and destroying roads leading to her hometown.

More recently, she alleged that Akpabio instructed Bello to orchestrate her assassination under the guise of a community attack, a claim both parties have denied.