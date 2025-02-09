Adeboye demands release of detained TikToker who called his directive 'stupid'

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has appealed for the release of the detained TikToker, Olumide Ogunsanwo, aka SeaKing.

The Police arrested and arraigned the TikToker in court for criticising the revered cleric on social media.

SeaKing criticised Adeboye in a TikTok piece for urging people to fast for 100 days for Nigeria, describing the directive as "stupid."

The viral video, posted in December 2024, triggered mixed reactions from the public.

Displeased by the post, a Christian youth group, the Concerned Christian Youth Forum (CCYF), petitioned the Lagos State Police Command, leading to SeaKing’s arrest in December.

Meanwhile, the TikToker's arrest and continued detention have sparked widespread outrage on social media, with human rights activists and politicians, including a former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, condemning the police.

Adeboye distances self from TikToker's arrest

However, in a recent video, Adeboye addressed the development and distanced himself from the arrest, stating that he was unaware of the incident or those responsible for it.

The cleric stressed that he was not involved in SeaKing's arrest and did not know who was responsible.

He said, “I heard that there was someone who lambasted me thoroughly because I asked my people to fast for 100 days. I didn’t ask him o. I didn’t even ask anybody who is not a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God to fast—only my children.

"But God said that it would happen. I was told that some people got so angry, and they went and arrested the fellow. Haaa! Release him. He is fulfilling prophecy.”

Recall that the convener of the Christian forum, James Adama, in a YouTube video on Friday, February 7, 2025, confirmed that the group was behind the TikToker's arrest.

He said the action was in response to the growing menace of cyber harassment against respected religious leaders.

“I was simply disturbed to come across a recent video in which an individual identified as 32-year-old Ogunsanwo Olumide launched a vicious verbal assault on Pastor E.A. Adeboye. In a shocking display of disrespect and defiance, Mr Ogunsanwo branded Pastor Adeboye as a very stupid person and a fool, alleging that he had instructed his congregation to engage in a 100-day fast.

“This brazen act of verbal harassment is not only reprehensible but also strikes at the heart of our cultural norms and values. It undermines the crucial principle of respect for elders, which is deeply embedded in our society, and threatens to erode the very foundation of our moral framework.

“This is to inform the general public that Ogunsanwo has been arrested and will be charged in court for his unprovoked, distasteful, and disrespectful insult directed at the revered Christian leader," Adama said.

Adeyanju commends Adeboye

Reacting to the RCCG General Overseer's remarks, one of SeaKing’s legal representatives, Deji Adeyanju, said the cleric has acted in a manner expected of a true man of God.

However, he vowed that the Christian group responsible for SeaKing's arrest would face legal action.

“That is how pastors should behave. Any pastor who arrests someone for insulting or criticising him is an unbeliever. But the Nigerian police are jobless. How can someone file a petition when he is not even the one defamed?

"We will advise SeaKing to sue the person who wrote the petition because he had no legal standing to do so in the first place,” he said.