27-year-old man rescued alive after 10 hours trapped in Abuja building collapse

A 27-year-old man, Aliyu Salisu, has been rescued alive after spending nearly 10 hours trapped beneath the rubble of a collapsed three-storey building in the Lifecamp area of Abuja.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Sunday by its spokesperson, Josephine Adeh.

According to the statement, the building collapsed around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, prompting an emergency response. The Divisional Police Officer of Lifecamp Division led a swift operation, cordoning off the area and launching a coordinated rescue effort.

The operation involved personnel from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the FCTA Development Control Department, and other multi-agency patrol teams.

“At about 4:00 a.m. on 3rd August, the rescue team successfully extricated Aliyu Salisu, a 27-year-old citizen of Niger Republic, who had been trapped for nearly ten hours,” the statement said.

“He was immediately taken to Cedar Crest Hospital, Gudu, where he is currently responding to treatment.”

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Ajao Adewale, who supervised the rescue, commended the professionalism and dedication of all the agencies involved, including residents who supported the operation.

The Command urged the public to stay vigilant and report emergencies or suspicious activity promptly for quicker intervention.

While the Abuja rescue drew praise for swift coordination, a separate case in Lagos is fuelling outrage. A 92-year-old returnee, Festus Arhagba, has accused officers at Ajeromi Police Division of causing the death of his 50-year-old son, Kingsley, in custody.

Arhagba, who said he returned to Nigeria after decades abroad, described the incident as a tragic turn in what was supposed to be a peaceful retirement. Kingsley was allegedly detained while delivering food to his younger brother, Kenneth, who had been arrested over a property dispute. Days later, Kingsley was found unconscious and later died at the hospital.