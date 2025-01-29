3, including a teenager killed, 4 injured in Chevron Drive building collapse

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), on Wednesday, confirmed the death of a teenager alongside two other males in the building collapse at Northern Vulture Estate, Chevron Drive.

The agency’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who made this known in a statement, said no fewer than six people were seriously injured.

A young boy, about 15 years old, and two adult males recovered, were confirmed dead and subsequently bagged by emergency responders.

They were handed over to SEHMU officials. Also, six victims were rescued alive and attended to by the medical team.

The collapsed building was completely demolished and brought to ground zero and the search & rescue operation concluded.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a two-storey building under construction was found to have collapsed at the aforementioned location.

The immediate cause of the incident is unknown and further investigation will be conducted. LASEMA had earlier declared one adult male dead while four others were injured, thereafter making the people dead three.

Recently, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State Command, on Tuesday said it successfully rescued two people from a collapsed building in the Ikota, Lekki area. The command disclosed this in a statement released and signed by its spokesperson, Mr Oluwaseun Abolurin, in Lagos.

He quoted the State Commandant, Mr Adedotun Keshinro as directing the disaster management, and rescue operation team of Eti–Osa Division to smartly swift into action for quick search, recovery and rescue operations. He added;

The command, on Tuesday, received a distress call from concerned residents that a two – storey building under construction collapsed over its workers at Ikota axis of Lekki. The state commandant quickly deployed the disaster management, rescue and recovery team to support other first responders on the rescue mission. The team was led by the Eti–Osa Divisional officer, Chief Superintendent of Corps (SC), Mr David Oyende.

It said that the quick action was to enable the corps rescue many bodies alive and clinically evacuate bodies found dead.