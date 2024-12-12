Lawmaker accuses Benue governor of sabotage - writes Tinubu, NSA, others

The Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Honourable Philip Agbese, has raised the alarm over Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia's alleged deliberate attempts to frustrate developmental projects in the Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency.

In a letter addressed to President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and the National Security Adviser, Agbese called for immediate intervention to salvage his constituency’s progress.

“It is with a heavy heart that I bring to your urgent attention a grave situation that is unfolding in my constituency,” Agbese wrote in his letter dated November 22, 2024.

According to him, Governor Alia’s actions appear to be targeting his office and federal projects initiated to improve the lives of constituents.

Agbese highlighted several projects allegedly obstructed by the governor, including the construction of a Special Needs School, the upgrade of a primary health centre, the renovation of a sports stadium, and the distribution of farm implements.

He lamented the intimidation of contractors and the looting of project materials, describing these as “a blatant act of hostility.”

In a specific incident, Agbese accused Governor Alia, alongside local officials and police, of orchestrating the overnight removal of farming implements meant for distribution to local farmers. Despite reporting the case to the Inspector General of Police, Agbese said no action has been taken.

The lawmaker further criticised Governor Alia for neglecting the three local governments under his representation.

“Governor Alia has failed to execute any project in these areas,” he alleged. Instead, Agbese said the governor uses law enforcement to halt federal initiatives aligned with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Agbese also expressed disappointment over Governor Alia’s hostility despite his support during the governor’s election campaign.

“I financially supported Governor Alia from the moment he became the party’s candidate in 2022 until his victory. Yet, I have never sought personal favours,” he noted.

Calling on President Tinubu to act decisively, Agbese warned that the governor’s actions could undermine the administration’s developmental agenda.

“This trajectory threatens to erode democratic progress,” he stressed, urging the president to advise the governor to prioritise the welfare of Benue citizens.