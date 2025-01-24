ICYMI: EFCC set to auction forfeited vehicles - full details emerge

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has unveiled plans to e-auction forfeited vehicles to the public.

The online exercise will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2025.

According to a statement from the commission, the auction spans 16 lots and will be conducted across multiple states, including Abuja, Edo, Kwara, Sokoto, Kaduna, Lagos, and Kano.

The EFCC emphasised that the process will adhere to relevant legal frameworks, including the EFCC (Establishment) Act, 2004, the Public Procurement Act, 2007, and the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery & Management) Act, 2022.

In a tweet posted on its official X handle, the commission stated, “The General Public is hereby notified that the @officialEFCC through its appointed Auctioneers will conduct e-Auction of the under-listed vehicles that are subject to final forfeiture orders.”

Interested members of the public are encouraged to visit the provided web addresses to access details about the available lots.

This initiative underscores the EFCC’s commitment to transparency in the disposal of forfeited assets, ensuring public participation in accordance with the law.