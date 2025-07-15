LIVE UPDATES: Nigeria mourns Buhari as state funeral begins in Daura

Nigeria is mourning the loss of one of its most prominent and polarising leaders, former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday in the United Kingdom at the age of 81. His death was confirmed by the presidency late Sunday night, sparking a wave of tributes, political debate, and national reflection.

Buhari, a retired military general, served as Nigeria’s Head of State from 1983 to 1985 before returning decades later as a two-term civilian President between 2015 and 2023. He leaves behind a legacy defined by discipline, austerity, controversy, and an enduring cult-like following in parts of northern Nigeria.

Today, his body makes the final journey home to Daura, Katsina State, where he will be buried with full state honours.

Pulse News brings you live coverage of the events leading up to his funeral.

Fatima Buhari Arrives in Daura in Tears as Family Gathers

The first daughter of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, Fatima Buhari, has arrived at the family home in Daura, visibly emotional as preparations continue for her father's burial today.

Fatima appeared distraught upon arrival and was immediately comforted by relatives and close family friends, including prominent APC member Maryam Shettima, who were present to support the grieving family.

Other members of the Buhari family have also converged on the Daura residence as the community prepares to bid farewell to the former Nigerian leader.

The burial ceremony is scheduled to proceed as planned, with funeral prayers set for 2:00 PM at the Emir's palace, followed by interment at the family residence.

More updates to follow as the ceremony unfolds...

Heavy security presence in Daura as grave-digging begins

Security has been heightened around Buhari’s Daura residence in anticipation of his arrival. Personnel from the DSS, Nigerian Army, Police, and NSCDC were seen stationed at strategic points around the property. Grave-digging commenced early Tuesday within the compound, with a fenced section designated for the burial.

Sources confirmed that preparations are in full swing, with the body expected to be laid to rest at noon.

President Tinubu to receive Buhari’s body in Katsina

President Bola Tinubu will personally receive the late president’s body when it arrives in Katsina on Tuesday, according to Information Minister Mohammed Idris. A brief military ceremony is expected at the airport, after which the body will be transported to Daura for Islamic funeral rites and interment.

State burial approved, inter-ministerial committee activated

The president has approved a state burial for Buhari, with an inter-ministerial committee chaired by SGF George Akume overseeing proceedings. Other members include ministers of defence, interior, FCT, health, finance, housing, and culture. The General Services Office (GSO) will serve as the secretariat.

Condolence Registers Open Nationwide and Abroad

Condolence registers have been opened at all federal ministries, departments, and agencies, as well as at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja and Nigerian embassies and missions around the world. President Tinubu continues to receive condolence messages from world leaders, a development many see as a reflection of Buhari’s global influence and enduring legacy.

Atiku, Osibanjo, Amaechi, Tambuwal, others arrive Daura for Buhari’s burial

A high-profile delegation of Nigerian political figures and dignitaries has begun arriving in Daura, the hometown of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, as preparations for his final burial rites get underway.

The ancient town of Daura has witnessed a surge in human and vehicular traffic as citizens, political associates, government officials, and traditional leaders converge to pay their last respects to the former military Head of State and two-term civilian President.

Among the early arrivals are senior political figures, former cabinet members, state governors, traditional rulers and dignitaries including the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; and former ministers, who have all arrived in Daura to pay their last respects.

Below is a list of VIPs who made the early arrivals in Daura

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria

Yemi Osibanjo, Former Vice President of Nigeria

Rotimi Amaechi, former Minister of Transportation and former Governor of Rivers State

Aminu Bello Masari, former Governor of Katsina State

Aminu Tambuwal, former Governor of Sokoto State

Ahmad Lawan, former Senate President

Ali Isa Pantami, former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy

Ibikunle Amosun, former Governor of Ogun State

Ali Modu Sheriff, former Governor of Borno State and one-time PDP National Chairman

Yahaya Bello, former Governor of Kogi State

Aliyu Wamakko, former Governor of Sokoto State

Kayode Fayemi, former Governor of Ekiti State and former Minister of Solid Minerals

Pauline Tallen, former Deputy Governor of Plateau State and former Minister of Women Affairs

