JUST IN: Buhari’s body arrives Katsina ahead of burial in Daura

The body of Nigeria’s former President, Muhammadu Buhari, arrived at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport in Katsina State on Tuesday, July 15, under tight security and solemn observance.

Buhari, who died on Sunday at age 82 in a UK clinic, will be laid to rest later today in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State, in accordance with Islamic rites.

His passing has triggered an outpouring of condolences both locally and internationally, reflecting on his service as Nigeria’s former military ruler and democratically elected two-term President.

Tinubu Receives Buhari's Body

A nine-man funeral committee appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received the late leader’s body at the airport.

The committee includes top government officials, senior clerics, and members of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Also on ground was Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, dressed in a black traditional attire, who had arrived earlier to pay her respects.

The atmosphere was heavy with emotion as a brief ceremonial military salute was conducted before the body was moved into a waiting convoy.

“The nation mourns a man who, despite criticism, stood firm in his convictions and served with undeniable commitment,” said a member of the funeral delegation who preferred not to be named.

The Federal Government had earlier declared a national mourning period in honour of Buhari, with flags flown at half-mast across public institutions.

International leaders, including several African Heads of State and former British Prime Ministers, have sent in tributes acknowledging Buhari’s influence on African leadership and anti-corruption discourse.