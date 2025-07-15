Security tightens at Buhari’s residence as grave digging begins

Security presence intensified around the Daura residence of late President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, July 15, as grave-digging began in anticipation of his burial following the expected arrival of his body from London.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is scheduled to personally receive Buhari’s remains at Umaru Musa Yar’adua International Airport in Katsina.

In a show of respect, Tinubu had earlier dispatched Vice-President Kashim Shettima and his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, to the United Kingdom to accompany the late leader’s body back home.

According to Daily Trust, at Buhari’s home in Daura, Department of State Services (DSS) operatives and Nigerian Army personnel were visibly stationed at the entrance.

Additionally, officers from the Nigeria Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were observed manning various strategic locations around the compound.

Sources confirmed that grave-digging had already commenced within the compound.

“A portion of the residence has been marked out for the burial. The specific area where the grave is being prepared will be fenced off,” a source revealed, choosing to remain anonymous.

Buhari's Remains to Arrive Daura from London

Garba Shehu, the spokesperson to the late President, confirmed that the body was expected to arrive between 11 am and 12 pm on Tuesday, July 15.

However, the location for the funeral prayer was still under consideration by the Katsina State Government.