Lawyers want Lagos youth to avoid sex on Valentines' day, send flowers instead

As the Valentine’s Day celebration draws near, some activists in Lagos have expressed concerns about the dangers of breaching provisions of the Sexual Offences Act and its consequences on offenders.

The activists who are also lawyers, warned the public to desist from sexual offences, and stay cautious during the period.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Valentine’s Day, also known as St Valentine’s Day, is celebrated annually on February 14 around the world.

For many, it is a special time when people show affection for one another, by sending cards, flowers or chocolates with messages of love.

The activists told NAN that although February is seen as a “month of love” many have misinterpreted same to be a season of “sexual adventures”.

They said it had, therefore, become instructive for youths to put their emotions in check, especially during the season, adding that there are dire consequences for breach of the Sexual Offences Act,

A Lagos Rights Campaigner, Mr Spurgeon Ataene, said that although the libido of youths especially in Lagos state, appears checked by the existence of the Sexual Offences Court, there is however, the need to resound a warning. He added;

In Lagos state, the rampant libido of youths and generally the male folk seem curtailed by the establishment of the Sexual Offences Court to deal with all sexual offences.

Love to such persons means sex; therefore, to show that they love you, they sometimes force you to have sex with them.

The female gender equally in some instances, forces men to have sex with them, though this is rare,

According to him, while men are constantly bashed on social media for sexual atrocities, it is important to note that the female gender is sometimes responsible for these abhorrent behaviours. He stated;

Some ladies, even minors who claim to be civilised wear such skimpy attires that are so revealing and immediately tempting.

The men who fall for such trap fail to understand that some of these people use it to trap unsuspecting victims,

He, consequently, urged men to be cautious of ladies during the Valentine, as it often appeared that a “booby trap” awaited those accused of molesting ladies even without sufficient evidence.

As we look forward to Valentine’s Day, men must be wary of the opposite sex and their influencers, so as not to fall victim and spend needless time in jail.

Ladies too must learn to be mindful of the company of men they are found with, in order to be safe, he said.

Also, the Convener of the Vanguard for Judicial Independence, Mr Douglas Ogbankwa, warned ladies to abstain from perpetuating fraud during the Valentine's season.

He noted that where a lady collected huge sums of money from a man, with a promise to spend time with him during the season, such a woman could be liable for fraud if she failed to appear. He noted;

As simple or strange as it may seem, many women commit the offence of obtaining by false pretences in the name of valentine celebration.

If as a lady, you collect money from the opposite sex, with a promise to show up at a designated place and you willfully fail, you are liable for a breach of section 419 of the Criminal Code.

Again, where a lady collects such monies from a man, with the intention of collecting more money under similar guise, then she may be liable for Advanced Fee Fraud.

The problem is that Nigerians take a lot of such issues for granted, and this has promoted a continuous breach; this is not the case in other climes