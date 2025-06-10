Jesutega Onokpasa: Tinubu ally-turned critic is dead

Jesutega Onokpasa, a prominent lawyer and political commentator known for his fiery defence of President Bola Tinubu, has died under yet-to-be-disclosed circumstances.

His death was confirmed Tuesday, June 10, by Okezie J. Atañi, a pro-All Progressives Congress (APC) activist, via his social media account.

Onokpasa, who served on the APC’s Presidential Campaign Council in 2023 and was a key member of its Publicity Committee, had become a familiar face on Nigerian television for his strong support of Tinubu’s administration.

One of his most notable public appearances came in October 2023 during a heated debate with Arise Television’s Rufai Oseni, where he vigorously defended Tinubu’s policies against criticisms of economic hardship and insecurity.

However, Onokpasa’s relationship with the Tinubu administration had soured in recent months.

In a May television interview, he declared: “Tinubu has failed woefully in ruling Nigeria and may end up as a one-term president.”

He cited worsening insecurity, economic difficulties, and what he called the President’s disregard for loyal party supporters as reasons for his disillusionment.

Following news of his death, tributes poured in from political colleagues and commentators.

Theo Abu, a pro-APC voice on X, wrote simply, “Jesutega Onokpasa. Rest in Peace.”

Emmanuel Umeh shared, “Jesutega Onokpasa is dead. I knew he wasn’t feeling too well, after his last interview. My condolences to his family.”

Akin Olaoye, a political commentator and business owner, added, “Jesutega Onokpasa! Rest in peace elder……I enjoyed watching your spats on TV with Rufai and Reuben Abati. Praying for his friends & family!”

At the time of his passing, Onokpasa was widely regarded as one of the most vocal political figures in Nigeria’s often turbulent political landscape, earning both praise and criticism for his willingness to challenge the status quo, even when it meant turning on the administration he once championed.