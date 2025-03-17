Jandor joins APC after leaving PDP - meets Tinubu at Aso Rock

Olajide Adediran, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship candidate in the 2023 Lagos election, has officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The announcement was made at a press conference held at his campaign office in Ikeja on Monday, March 17, 2025.

Adediran, widely known as Jandor, had resigned from the PDP just two weeks prior.

His defection follows a series of high-profile meetings, including discussions with President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja last week.

Jandor’s departure from the PDP came after consultations with several party leaders, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

However, he ultimately decided to align with the ruling APC.

Political analysts suggest that Jandor’s move could shift the political dynamics in Lagos, given his significant influence as a former opposition leader in the state.