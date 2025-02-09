It's not a bad idea - El-Rufai's son supports call to probe his father's govt

Bello El-Rufai, the lawmaker representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has backed the call for a probe of the immediate past administration in Kaduna State, which was led by his father, Nasir El-Rufai.

However, the lawmaker cautioned that such a probe must be altruistic and devoid of ulterior intention.

He made this known in his reaction to the ongoing political feud between his father and the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani.

Expressing his displeasure over the discord between the two Kaduna political heavyweights, Bello regrets that he could not intervene and reconcile the warring parties.

The former Governor has been on a warpath with his successor, who once adored him as his political mentee.

El-Rufai's son backs father's probe

Featured on BBC Hausa's Mahangar Zamani recently, Bello said he was unhappy seeing the two politicians at odds, particularly given their place in his family.

“It is unsettling. I wouldn’t love to see my enemies picking a fight with each other. I love peace,” he said.

The lawmaker, who attributed the fall-out to life's dynamic nature, said relationships can go sour, but efforts must be made to preserve ties.

He claimed that he was unaware of what led to the quarrel and expressed doubts about whether the duo harboured any grudges against each other.

“None of them told me anything about the rift. I only got to understand that things are no longer as before,” he said, adding that the issue was only being overly exaggerated.

“People want the issue to look like that of Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan (in one Indian movie). Some are even calling me to coax out information on what is happening,” he added.

Speaking on Sani's government's decision to investigate El-Rufai's administration, Bello said the move isn't a bad idea but should be done with clear intention.

“It is not a bad thing to investigate. But it should be done with clear intention and not to humiliate anyone or because someone has offended you. But if you are doing it for selfish reasons, Allah will judge. Allah will forgive your frailties but will not overlook the harm you inflict on someone,” he stated.

On whether he could reconcile the two, Bello said, “It is not my job. Mine is to focus on delivering on my mandate to the good people of Kaduna north. I love peace and fidelity. But for me, if I were to join issues with anyone, I’d rather approach it not publicly.

“For me, politically speaking, Mallam Nasiru has no equal. He is only concentrating on his work. He’s a father. He’s my father.