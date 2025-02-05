El-Rufai faces backlash as fresh demands for probe into alleged insecurity links surface

The Kaduna Good Governance Forum (KGGF) has strongly criticised former Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai, accusing him of attempting to undermine the administration of Governor Uba Sani.

The group claims el-Rufai is engaging in acts of harassment and political intimidation while allegedly plotting for the 2027 general elections.

In a statement signed by Comrade Richard Amos, KGGF condemned el-Rufai’s alleged efforts to rewrite history and present himself as the state’s political authority.

“His threats towards Governor Sani are not just undemocratic; they undermine the will of the people of Kaduna State,” the statement read.

El-Rufai’s alleged role in insecurity

The forum commended Governor Sani’s efforts to address insecurity and corruption, alleging that el-Rufai contributed to perpetuating the region’s instability.

“For a man who, as governor, emboldened insecurity in the northwest by placing terrorists and bandits on salary, we are deeply concerned that his threats go beyond politics,” Amos added.

KGGF further alleged that el-Rufai could use state funds still in his possession to destabilise the current administration.

“We fear that he might deploy these funds to unleash terror in Kaduna, consistent with his pattern of destroying what he cannot control.”

El-Rufai and financial mismanagement

The group urged authorities to intensify investigations into alleged financial mismanagement , including suspected money laundering, during el-Rufai's tenure.

“We hope the probe of his administration’s malfeasance will extend beyond his aides to include el-Rufai himself,” the statement continued.