Northern Christian group pressures EFCC to probe El-Rufai over 'indictment'

A group under the aegis of the Northern Christian Accord (NCA) has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

NCA made the call in a statement signed by its President Barr. Gideon Jato and Secretary Sunday Adoka on Thursday, February 6, 2024.

The group faulted the EFCC for refusing to act despite the state legislative arm's slew of allegations, recommendations, and petitions against the former Governor.

Recall that in June 2024, the Kaduna assembly recommended the probe of El-Rufai over allegations of public funds diversion and money laundering.

Two members of El-Rufai's cabinet—Mohammed Bashir Sa’idu and Jimi Lawal—are currently in detention over corruption allegations.

The group expressed disappointment that the anti-graft agency has not made any public statement about prosecuting the former Governor.

"It is glaring that the law in Nigeria favours some and witch-hunts others. We remember how the EFCC pursued former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello, yet it has remained silent on El-Rufai despite his indictment," the statement read.

“We perceive this as an affront and total disregard to the rule of law and a great insult to the sensibility of the people of Kaduna state, especially the institution of the state house of assembly.”

The NCA also issued an ultimatum to the EFCC and other anti-graft agencies: arrest and prosecute El-Rufai or face a protest at their headquarters.

El-Rufai denies committing fraud

Meanwhile, the former Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister has denied any wrongdoing, describing the Kaduna assembly's loan misappropriation allegation as a "politically motivated hatchet job."

Speaking through his spokesman, Muyiwa Adekeye, El-Rufai insisted that he led a government of integrity and competence during his eight-year administration in the North-West state.

Affirming the integrity of his principal's government, Adkeye dismissed the House committee's claim as scandalous.