'It’s all over now, all is forgiven' — Tinubu reportedly makes peace with Sanwo-Olu

President Bola Tinubu has publicly declared that he has forgiven Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, saying the rift between them is now resolved.

According to a Vanguard report, Tinubu made the comment during a closed-door meeting with members of the Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) in Lagos on Saturday.

The GAC members had met with the President to plead on behalf of the governor and others who had reportedly fallen out of favour with him.

Chairman of the GAC, Alhaji Tajudeen Olusi, acknowledged Tinubu’s previous displeasure with Sanwo-Olu and certain other political actors in the state, and appealed for forgiveness.

Sources at the meeting said the President responded warmly, stating, “It’s all over now. All is forgiven.”

It was also claimed that Sanwo-Olu and several GAC members prostrated before the President.

While the specific details of the disagreement were not disclosed, the meeting was described as a reconciliation effort, with Tinubu reassuring those present that he harboured no grudges, particularly against the governor.

Adding visual context to the moment, Jubril Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, shared official photos from the visit on his X handle.

In the photoshoot, Governor Sanwo-Olu is seen standing directly beside President Tinubu—marking a notable shift from previous public appearances where the Lagos governor had been noticeably absent or distanced from the President.

Gawat captioned the post:

“Mr President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT 🥇🇳🇬♾️ GCFR receives the Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu and Governance Advisory Council (GAC) Members today, as they paid Sallah Homage to Mr President at his residence in Ikoyi Lagos.”

The images and tone of the meeting have been widely interpreted as a public restoration of goodwill between the two leaders, signaling a thaw in previously strained relations.